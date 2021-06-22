DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Young traders gave Eatbourne a great buzz

SUS-150415-115741001

There were 12 stalls selling a good variety of different products from crafts and toys to food and drink.

My thanks go to everyone who came out to support the event which gave Terminus Road a great buzz.

Well done, Steve, Luke and Leanna from the Eastbourne BID team for organising the day and thanks to all the young traders for taking part.

I hope that they will all return for the Christmas market.

Whilst every stall was great to see, there had to be winners and congratulations go to:

Grocery Section – local Eastbourne bakery To the Rise. I can vouch for how good their bread is.

Food and Drink Section – Cane Forest. I was fascinated to watch them extract the juice from sugar cane and it tasted fabulous.

Overall winner – The Healing Timber from Polegate, who make some wonderfully creative wooden products and can customise these to order.

The other end of Terminus Road, by the seafront, saw the opening of the “pop-up park”.

With this part of the road closed, there are tables and parasols to complement the local restaurants and provide an al fresco dining experience.

This will remain in place for another two weeks, so please try to give it your support.

One night last week I was awoken by the nocturnal activities of the local urban wildlife.

Sleeping with the bedroom windows open because of the heat, I was raised from my slumbers at 3.20am - there were four hedgehogs on the corner of the road and it appeared that they were all shouting at the same time.

This cacophony of sound brought about some unwanted attention as suddenly they were surrounded by four foxes, one at each corner of the group.

As the foxes closed in I was fearful for the safety of the hedgehogs, only to be surprised, as the foxes appeared to be, by the speed at which they ran away to safety.

Watching this made me aware of how other creatures can take over the streets when most of us are asleep.