DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: We’re starting to run some familiar events

The first of these, Magnificent Motors, took place last weekend and despite the rain, many people ventured out to view spectacular vehicles on display.

Due to Covid, this was a ticketed event and worked really well.

Other changes include the reopening of the Sovereign Centre, which is being well used and new eatery at The Pavilion at the Redoubt, which provides a relaxed atmosphere and a terrace with wonderful views over the sea.

The council’s Heritage Team has been hard at work giving a facelift to the Beachy Head Countryside Centre.

I visited last week, together with a number of other councillors and was really impressed with the way the exhibition tells of the history of the town.

The walls feature incredible artwork by local artist Ellie Fryer, whose painted murals throughout the Beachy Head Story have been greatly influenced by the surrounding area.

My favourite feature is the large picture window.

The stunning views from here across the South Downs, the old Belle Tout lighthouse and the sea beyond remind me of just how good it is to live in Eastbourne.

I could happily sit there for hours; it is just so relaxing.

With another Bank Holiday weekend ahead of us, let’s hope for an improvement in the weather.

Although Covid transmission rates remain low in Eastbourne, it is of course safer to be outside than indoors and locally there are so many outdoor attractions to enjoy.

In addition to the Downs and beach we are fortunate in having plenty of local parks.

The seafront market is back and there is a funfair at Princes Park, both of which are open until Monday. So, roll on the sunshine!