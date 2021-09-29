DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: We must resist temptation to be complacent on Covid

SUS-150415-115741001

This is much higher than 12 months ago, when we were heading for the second lockdown.

The difference of course is that the impact has lessened.

This time last year, we were all hoping that a vaccine would be found, which would help to combat the effects of the pandemic and now, just a year later, three quarters of local residents have received at least one jab.

This is a remarkable feat and credit must go to everyone who has helped to make this possible.

It does not of course mean that the danger from Covid has gone away.

There are currently 33 local people in hospital and three people have died from Covid in the past week.

So particularly with winter coming, when more people will be gathering at indoor events, we must resist the temptation to be complacent.

It has been good to enjoy additional freedoms again, let’s make sure that we remain alert to the risks.

During the Covid pandemic, the Government took the positive decision to pay an additional £20 per week to those in receipt of Universal Credit.

That scheme is due to end on October 6.

Currently, just over 10 per cent of people in Eastbourne receive benefits and with the impact of Covid still with us, gas prices soaring and the new National Insurance rates coming into effect next April, I hope that even at this late stage, the Government will rethink and continue to make these payments in order to help those most in need.

From October 13-17, a spectacular new musical makes its world premiere at The Congress Theatre.

Based on the Disney classic, Bedknobs and Broomsticks will take to the stage.

Be prepared to enter a world of magic and fantasy as you witness the adventures of three orphaned children, evacuated from wartime London.

The Congress has a reputation for having staged some exceptional shows and I am sure that this will be another.