DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Plenty of holiday fun on our doorstep

Fortunately, those of us who live in and around Eastbourne, do not need to travel to enjoy summer as we have so much on our own doorstep.

From walks on the South Downs to days on the beach; golf; tennis or a cultural visit to Towner Eastbourne there is plenty to do.

As a tourist town there is not only entertainment but also a wide range of good restaurants and pubs to visit for food and drink.

For those who crave some retail therapy, the Beacon has many big-name stores, whilst Little Chelsea, the Enterprise Centre and Terminus Road have some excellent independent traders.

With so much on offer locally and with the added relief of avoiding the stress of travelling, I for one will be holidaying at home this year.

After 18 months of various Covid restrictions I am sure that we could all do with a laugh and a bit of fun.

Thankfully, this is available at The Congress Theatre this coming week in the form of Magic Goes Wrong.

I saw this show in the West End just before the first lockdown and thoroughly enjoyed it.

It is a mix of comedy, as would be spectacular tricks, go disastrously wrong, combined with some genuine magic tricks which left me questioning how they did them.

This entertaining show promises a good night out.

The summer holidays can be an expensive time for families as they attempt to find ways of entertaining the children during the long break.

With the warm weather here, you could do a lot worse than catch some free, traditional seaside entertainment, in the form of the Punch and Judy show on the Wish Tower slopes.

Performed by Eastbourne’s own Ray and Jacqui Sparkes, the show returns for the 30th year.

Performances take place at 12.30pm and 2pm, every Tuesday and Thursday until August 31. “That’s the way to do it!”.