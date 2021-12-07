DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Please support hospice’s silent auction

SUS-150415-115741001

One which was cancelled recently was the fundraising dinner for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The hospice, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, provides a vital service in caring for those who are terminally ill.

It costs £17,000 a day to run, 30 per cent of which comes from the NHS, but the remainder comes from fundraising and donations.

Whilst the hospice will lose the money that the dinner would have raised, they are still holding the silent auction, which was linked to this event.

There are more than 100 items ranging from food and wine to hotel stays, perfume to a handmade table, there is even a big red teddy bear.

The auction ends on the evening of Friday December 10, so be quick.

If you would like to take a look at what is on offer and possibly bid on an item, you can do so here

Another way to help St Wilfrid’s would be to visit Santa in his Grotto in Victoria Place (the seafront end of Terminus Road).

Following previous successes, the traders in the area are hosting a Christmas event this weekend.

There will be children’s rides and outdoor stalls and I am told that good old Santa will be donating his profits to St Wilfrid’s, so please go along and give him your support.

This Friday sees the long-awaited return of the panto to Devonshire Park Theatre, and it is Sleeping Beauty this year.

With pantomime regulars, Tucker as Chester the Jester, and Martyn Knight as Dame Nellie Night Nurse, there will be fun, music and laughter for all ages.

Why not combine a trip with a visit to Eastbourne Christmas Son Et Lumiere this weekend?

This free 20 minute show will be projected onto the front of the Congress Theatre this Friday to Sunday at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm and can be viewed from the Devonshire Plaza at the front of the theatre.