DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Omicron, and Small Business Sunday

Learning from the past the Government has acted swiftly and in reintroducing some restrictive measures, in an attempt to slow transmission, whilst seeking to speed-up the booster programme.

These measures, which include a return to the compulsory wearing of face masks in shops and public transport, make sense to me.

I have tried to learn just how this variant differs from the original strain of Covid 19, but other than a clear belief than it is more transmissible, it appears that at this early stage, the potential impact is still being analysed.

Let us hope that this is the extent of the restrictions, further lockdowns which are now being experienced in some parts of Europe would have a devastating impact upon businesses, many of whom have struggled to survive the past two years and are just beginning to recover.

With our own local businesses in mind, let’s remember that this Saturday (December 4) is Small Business Saturday.

Independent businesses are the ones that give an area its unique character.

We have some great local businesses in Eastbourne and if we want to ensure that they continue to be part of our town, it is of course important to support them throughout the year.

But let’s take the opportunity of Small Business Saturday to give them an extra boost this weekend.

If you are planning on being in the town centre in the near future, please don’t forget that for the first time in many years there is an ice rink to enjoy.

Situated at The Enterprise Centre, next to the railway station, this has been organised by the local Business Improvement District (BID) team.

Over the years I have often been asked if the council could provide an ice rink in Eastbourne and the simple fact is that it is too costly for us to do.

So, I congratulate the BID for their initiative and would encourage anyone who likes the idea of ice skating, to support this and by doing so, hopefully ensure that it returns in future years.