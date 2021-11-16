DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: It will be good to get together again at Christmas

SUS-150415-115741001

Covid is still with us and we must not be complacent, as the number of infections remain high.

However, we hope that due to the impact of the vaccination programme, we will be able to meet in larger numbers this year.

After what has been a fairly difficult time for everyone, it will be good to get together with friends and family again.

We will also remember those who are sadly no longer with us.

Here in Eastbourne, we are fortunate to have the wonderful St Wilfrid’s Hospice, who have cared so well for many as they have approached the end of their lives.

Now celebrating their 40th year of providing support to our local community, St Wilfrid’s will once again be holding their Lights of Love event on December 11 and 12.

This is an opportunity for those who lost loved ones to come together and make a dedication to them by creating a star and hanging it on the hospice Christmas tree.

Remaining understandably cautious, the event will take place outdoors this year, in the hospice garden.

It will as always be free to attend, but numbers will be limited.

If you would prefer to join from a distance, the events are being filmed and will be available online.

If you would like to: make a star, reserve a place for one of the events or make a donation to this important local charity, you can do so at www.stwhospice.org/lightsoflove

Following a few years on tour around local pubs, or being cancelled due to the pandemic, the Eastbourne Beer Festival returns to the Winter Garden this weekend.

With expert selections from CAMRA there are plenty of cask ales, ciders and perries to chose from.

There are evening sessions from Thursday to Saturday and an earlier Saturday session beginning at 11.30am.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.visiteastbournetickets.co.uk/beerfestival so why not go along and find your favourite drink?