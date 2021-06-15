DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: How I’m taking regular Covid tests

SUS-150415-115741001

Whilst this is frustrating, it is probably the right decision given the alarming increase in the infection rate in some parts of the country, which appears to be caused by the Delta variant.

Fortunately, the number of cases in Eastbourne remains low but there is no room for complacency and so as the Government has insisted that council meetings must once again be held in person and not digitally, I have found myself taking regular Lateral Flow tests.

For those who are unaware, this involves using what is best described as an extra long cotton bud and jiggling it around your tonsils, then using the same bud to put up each nostril. I will not pretend that the sensation is pleasant, but you know the result of the test in half an hour and it gives you the peace of mind of knowing that you are protecting others and reducing the risk of the infection spreading.

The test kits are free of charge and can be ordered at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/regular-rapid-coronavirus-tests-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms/

At an East Sussex County Council meeting next week, the Lead Member for Transport and the Environment will be deciding the response she will recommend to my colleague Sarah Osbourne’s request for an extension to the roads that have a 20mph speed limit.

We have made this request before especially around schools and play areas, but it has been rejected.

Hopefully, this time we will have a different response, as evidence shows that not only will this lead to less accidents, but that those which do occur are less likely to result in death or serious injury.

Following cancellation last year due to the pandemic, Eastbourne will once again be hosting top tennis stars this week at the Viking International Eastbourne taking place at Devonshire Park.

Six of the top 10 women’s players will be taking part and whilst the crowd will sensibly be reduced to approximately a quarter of the normal number, it will see Eastbourne broadcast in countries around the world, which is so important for our local tourist industry.