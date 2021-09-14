DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival is back

SUS-150415-115741001

This was an incredible performance by the 18 year old.

She became the only person ever to win a Grand Slam tennis tournament having entered as a qualifier and she did so without losing a single set.

Emma has given British tennis a real cause for celebration.

I know that it is still a long way off but I really hope that she will compete at Devonshire Park in the pre-Wimbledon tournament next summer.

It is good to see that the much-loved Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival is returning this coming Saturday.

Covid meant it was cancelled last year along with so many of Eastbourne’s fantastic events and then it was delayed from its usual time earlier in the year, but I’m delighted to hear from its patron, former MP Stephen Lloyd, that it’s back at the weekend.

Starting at 2pm from near the Western Lawns, the parade will proceed along the seafront to Princes Park. There will be various entertainment spots along the route beforehand, so do bring along the family to join in the fun.

I would like to thank all the volunteers and the carnival entrants for stepping up this year.

We all know it’s been a rather bleak 18 months, one way or another, so let’s welcome back the carnival in the way Eastbourne does so well.

Please give generously to the bucket collectors - as half of the money raised goes to the charities taking part. The other half goes toward the running costs for next year’s carnival.

Stephen also tells me that the procession will be led by an open-topped bus, generously supplied by Eastbourne Sightseeing Tours.

It will be emblazoned with banners thanking all those frontline workers and community volunteers who gave their all to look after our town during the pandemic. Covid Heroes all!