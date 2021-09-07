DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Concerns over taxis for vulnerable children

SUS-150415-115741001

This contract had formerly been with locally based taxi companies and so the change would be moving money out of our local economy, but far more importantly the children, many of whom are autistic, had established a trust in the routine that they had with their current driver and I was concerned that a change could cause them distress.

I also asked whether due diligence had been conducted with regard to the new contract and was assured that it had.

It is therefore extremely concerning to hear last week, just before children were to return to school that the company concerned did not have enough vehicles and as a result would be unable to fulfil two of the contracts which they had been awarded.

When the council next meets, I will be questioning how this could have been allowed to occur.

It was good to hear from Compass Community Arts this week and learn about their Delights of the Garden project.

They have been working with partners to create works of art, including painting, drawing, prints and sculpture and temporary interventions inspired by allotments at seven of the allotments in Churchdale Road.

There is a launch event at 6pm this Friday (September 10) and open days when these works of art can be viewed will take place over the next three weekends (Friday-Sunday) between 11am and 4pm.

I will make sure that I call round to see them.

The nights might be drawing in but it is still warm enough to attend outdoor events.

The darker evenings see the return of the ever popular 1812 nights at the Bandstand every Wednesday evening.

The evening provides a proms style concert with many favourite tunes and concludes with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture accompanied by a spectacular firework display to represent the sound of the cannons.

This is a spectacular event and worthy of at least one visit each year.