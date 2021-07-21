DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: A new defibrillator, and wind farm plans

SUS-150415-115741001

It is Sunday evening and the weather this weekend has been spectacular.

The current mayor, Pat Rodohan, has chosen three excellent local charities to support: Holding Space, Community Wise and Amaze.

It was great to walk from Fisherman’s Green to Holywell and back with their supporters and others to raise money.

It was also good to see so many people on the beaches and in the sea.

The real heroes of the day however must be those who were taking part in the triathlon along the seafront.

To have done that in sweltering heat would have been severely challenging.

Just west of Fisherman’s Green you will find the home of the Eastbourne Angling Association.

I was delighted to receive an email from their chairman this week, explaining that, like many others, they have been battered by Covid, but that due to prudent handling of their finances are able to remain in business.

Reflecting on recent months and thinking of the future they decided that they wanted to make a positive contribution to the local area and have purchased a defibrillator.

This will be available to residents and visitors alike should an emergency occur which requires this life saving device.

This is good news and is a welcome addition to the network of defibrillators across the town.

Sticking with a coastal theme, Rampion, the offshore wind farm, are looking to extend their footprint with more and larger turbines over a greater distance, extending to the west of their existing location.

Everyone will have their own thoughts on whether they like these or not.

Personally, I find them quite tranquil and welcome the renewable energy they provide.

The existing field already powers a large number of homes in East Sussex.

These new plans will meet the energy requirements of a further one million homes.

It is not all good news however, as to bring that energy inland will involve digging up parts of the countryside, although this will be reinstated.

The plans have been published for consultation and if you would like to read them and respond, they can be found at here.