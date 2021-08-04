CAROLINE ANSELL MP: I now have a packed schedule of visits across town

Now Covid restrictions have really eased, I have had a packed schedule of visits right across the constituency.

Some of the highlights include a visit to the Motcombe Gardens excavations with Joe Seaman and Kelly van Doorn of Heritage Eastbourne to tour the site and discuss the latest discoveries.

The dig is trying to understand the story of one of Eastbourne’s most important farms, spanning over 700 years.

The exciting news is the team believes it has found a medieval floor. And, incredibly, a pipe they can trace back to one James Shoesmith in the 1820s.

Back in town, I helped open a new shop.

Maybugs is now in business at the site of the old Laura Ashley in Terminus Road.

This independent retailer has other East Sussex branches.

It’s great to be at an opening after such a hard time for high street shops these last 16 months. Good luck to the owners.

Back on the road and out of town, I visited Jevington Place Farm and saw lambs and Sussex Red calves.

But there was serious business to address too, talking with farmers Stephen Carr and Henry Brown of Chalk Farm about some of the challenges farming is facing at the moment.

It is a defining moment for British agriculture, as the Government continues to develop a new agricultural and environmental policy for England, while also negotiating new free trade deals and exciting export opportunities.

I believe our farmers are up for the challenge of delivering on the Government’s levelling up agenda, while also producing world class, climate friendly and sustainable food.

Last week, it was a very happy 60th birthday to British Heart Foundation.

To mark the occasion, I paid a visit to the charity’s shop in Terminus Road and spoke with Fay and Chloe.

The money, which is raised, funds vital research into heart disease. The results have been impressive. Sixty years ago, seven out 10 heart attacks were fatal compared to now, where thankfully seven out of 10 people survive.

Eastbourne’s busy store is short of volunteers and you can download the application here.

Finally, just a little plea to younger people to go out and get a Covid jab. More than 90 per cent of the adult population now has a vaccine but rates for those aged 18-29 are lagging behind other ages.

Young people have been brilliant during this pandemic even though it affected their education and job opportunities in a big way.

In one final push, the more people we vaccinate in this age group, the better.