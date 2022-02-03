CAROLINE ANSELL MP: Education investment is part of levelling up

SUS-210911-105508001

East Sussex is one of 55 areas across the country to be given Education Investment Area status.

The initiative will support and help children from all backgrounds to succeed at the very highest levels.

In practical terms, this means the Department for Education will offer retention payments to help schools keep the best teachers in the highest priority subjects. New specialist sixth-form free schools will be set up where there is limited provision to ensure talented children from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to the highest standard of education.

The investment areas are part of a new national mission to ensure that 90 per cent of children leaving primary school in England are reaching the expected standard in reading, writing, and maths by 2030.

In 2019, just 65 per cent of pupils met all three standards with big variations across the country. Attendance problems will also be addressed.

As a former teacher - now back in the classroom on a Friday to help with staff shortages - I know that the ultimate way to improve lives, to escape poverty and to fulfil everyone’s potential is through good education.

These investment areas are a vital part of the levelling agenda. Without top-quality education, this country will struggle on the world stage because we will not be able to find the young people with the skills we need to compete.

I am now awaiting details of the investment area will help Eastbourne.

After so much investment in our visitor economy by the government, I am very unhappy the Bandstand is to remain in deep freeze. This is deeply disappointing to local residents and another blow to tourism on which so many local jobs and services rely.

I have spoken with the Environment Agency this week and asked for an opinion on the council’s stated position that it needs to delay its works pending progress on the Environment Agency sea defence project. Bearing in mind this project will span years – decades in fact - that would potentially mean silence at the bandstand for endless summer seasons.

I have also spoken in Parliament with the Heritage and Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston, who visited Eastbourne last summer, for signposting to any potential funding.