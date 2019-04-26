Climate change protest: will Eastbourne’s young people make pledge and cease to be driven to and from school?

From: Edward Thomas

Collington Close

It was interesting to read of the efforts of the youthstrike4climate participants marching along the seafront for their cause.

I look forward to hearing of the young people’s guarantees that from now on they will not allow themselves to be transported to school by car.

Indeed they will do everything to persuade their parents to jettison their cars altogether. Furthermore I shall expect to hear that their parents and grandparents will no longer consider boarding an aircraft to take holidays on the Continent or Mediterranean coasts.

In such connection, I trust that the young girl who addressed the mass protesters in London on Easter Sunday will have returned to Sweden by sea and rail rather than by air.