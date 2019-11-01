Citizens Advice can help with parking fine problems at Eastborune railway station

From: Alan Bruzon

Research and Campaigns, Citizens Advice Eastbourne

We are aware of the number of problems encountered by users of Eastbourne Station car park that have been reported in the Herald.

Here at Citizens Advice Eastbourne we have had a significant number of clients seeking our help with unfair penalty charges. The registration system brought in last year for blue badge parking has been complex and difficult to access. In addition, a number of errors have occurred when vehicles have not been picked up by the ANPR system on leaving the car park. One of the twin aims of our service is to campaign to improve policies and systems that are affecting everyday lives. Our Research and Campaigns teams across the county have been gathering evidence on the problems faced by people using Southern Rail car parks in East Sussex.

We wanted to let you know that we are currently in contact with Govia Thameslink with the aim of influencing the contracted provider, SABA, in the running of their car parks. In that way, we hope that the problems many of you have experienced are addressed.

We are interested to hear from anyone who has been adversely affected by the parking system. Please contact us on 03444 111 444 or send an email to campaigns@eastbournecab.co.uk