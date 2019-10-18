Cinemagoers need to pick up rubbish - it’s not hard

From: Mori Tehrani

Old Camp Road

on the state of our streets and roads as I see this as a price to pay for our use of these facilities, but was a little shocked to see the state and the rubbish and spent food strewn on seats and carpets as we were walking down the steps to leave Screen 1 at the Beacon’s Cineworld.

I’m sure these folks don’t do the same in their living room after spending a few hours in front of their TV.

I urge that we care a little bit more and look after the public places we like to visit and due to respect to others .

It only takes a little effort.