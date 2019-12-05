Christmas tree festival in Eastbourne this weekend

From: Phil Gardner

Beatty Road

St. Andrew’s Norway in Seaside, Eastbourne is staging its 11th annual Christmas Tree Festival this weekend, December 6, 7 and 8, in the church.

More than 20 Christmas trees will be on display all decorated on the theme of Saints.

Why not go along and discover all about the patron saints of dogs, music, or woodcraft and many others!

Opening times are 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 12noon – 4.30pm.

Also on Sunday the festival will be followed by a carol service at 5pm, where carols will be sung surrounded by the lit Christmas trees, a truly magical experience!

Entrance is by programme £1.50 per adult and accompanied children are free.

In addition to the trees there will be refreshments, a craft stall and a raffle.

For up to date information about the festival please visit the church’s facebook page - search for St Andrew’s Church, Seaside, Eastbourne.

St Andrew’s is well served by Stagecoach buses with routes 1,1A, 1X, 5, 5A and The Loop all stopping nearby.