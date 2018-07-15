Casting aside our irrational fears

My mother was well into superstitions. Never walk under a ladder, spill salt and chuck some over your shoulder, sow on a Sunday and you’ll have the devil with you all week and so on. The list is endless! Friday 13th has an aura all of its own.

The origin of Friday 13th being unlucky is from there being 13 people at the Last Supper with Jesus and it being on the 13th of the month before the Friday Jesus was crucified.

From this somewhat obscure basis it has been said that there are millions of people affected by the fear of this day.

People will change their plans and not travel or do business on this day.

A claim has even been made that the US economy loses $800 to $900 million in business on this day.

When you have faith in a God who orders all things that happen luck has nothing to do with it.

You cannot believe in a sovereign God and random chance at the same time.

So wishing someone ‘Good luck’ is a denial of that sovereignty.

Wishing someone ‘God’s grace be with you’ would be a better option.

Fear of Friday 13th is irrational and yet the fear itself can become self fulfilling making the day a bad one!

We can become slaves to our irrational fears and therapists do a roaring trade in helping people to overcome those fears.

I once made the mistake of saying that I didn’t like heights to a rock climber who challenged me to have a go on a climbing wall. I did – and enjoyed it, immensely.

Fear of falling from height is not necessarily irrational and I cannot say I have completely conquered the fear, but by exposing the fear I have gone some way to overcoming it.

We all probably have some lurking fear which has can disable us in some way and stunts our ability to live fulfilled lives.

Let’s work to expose the irrational fears for what they are and move on to enjoy life in all its fullness!