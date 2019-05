From: Ben Fogle

British Red Cross Ambassador

You do not need to travel the world to find people in need of our help.

We might not always realise it, but right here in the UK, in our local communities, there are people in crisis with no one to turn to. The British Red Cross is best known for helping millions of people around the world when disaster strikes. But last year the charity supported almost 705,000 in the UK alone.Make a donation online at www.redcross.org.uk/redcrossweek