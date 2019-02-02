Birds of prey, pigeons and a clean-up along the Cuckmere

After a New Year’s Day walk along Cuckmere Haven, two members of the WRAS team were shocked to see the build-up of plastic that has taken over the area of outstanding natural beauty.

Feeling disheartened, they were determined to do something about it.

RTA buzzard SUS-190130-104611001

With more than 120 volunteers, WRAS is very lucky to have at its disposal, they knew they wouldn’t be alone.

After making contact with Seven Sisters Countryside management, WRAS was given the go ahead to organise a clean up.

Volunteers also very kindly offered to supply litter pickers and recycled bin liners.

On Sunday a team of more than 30 volunteers descended onto the banks of the River Cuckmere.

Released pigeons SUS-190130-104550001

After six hours, more than 34 bags were collected, sadly only scraping the surface.

Much of the waste was dominated by fishing lines and twine, with carpets of micro plastics making up the rest.

It is estimated that more than 700 pieces of litter are found in every 100 metre stretch of beach in the UK, and an astounding eight million metric tonnes end up in the ocean every year.

Everyone can do their bit.

Cuckmere Haven clean up SUS-190130-112241001

It only takes one person to speak out and want to do something about it, it’s surprising how many will feel the same.

Pick up some litter, join a beach clean, organise your own. Every little bit helps.

This clean up comes only a week after a seal was found on Bexhill beach with fishing netting round its neck, but had sadly died at sea.

With some lovely sunny days last week Kathy was out pen cleaning and checking up on our pigeons past and present which still visit some of our release sites.

Amongst them seem were Jalapeno released last year from Starlight Trust and lots of her friends, plus Crusty, Frosty and Brownie who Kathy reared at home.

Its really nice to see them doing so well.

Rescuers from HM Coastguard very kindly assisted WRAS at the weekend after reports of a fox being cut off by the tide at Seaford Head.

Coastguard climbed over the rocks to the beaches and assisted WRAS rescuers with searching the shore line.

After over an hour of searching no fox was seen, sadly.

We can only hope he’s made it to safety some way.

This area next to Splash Point is a location frequented by foxes, which then get inside the rocks of the breakwater.

We want to thank HM Coastguard volunteers for risking their lives to search for the fox for us.

Incredibly grateful for them attending and assisting us safely.

A bird of prey duet last week.

Firstly, a tawny owl was admitted from Barcombe after being found behind the caller’s summer house.

Suffering from Frounce, a yeast infection of the digestive tract, the bird of prey has been warmed up, given fluids and has now started on medication.

Then a beautiful buzzard was admitted after colliding with a van.

The driver pulled over and stayed with the bird until rescuers arrived.

After initial fears of a pelvic fracture, an x-ray was performed but no obvious damage could be seen.

Pain relief was given and his condition will be closely monitored.