Attendance at Eastbourne’s Curzon Cinema has been in decline

From: June Nacey

St Lawrence Way

I refer to Marion Andrews’ letter in last weeks paper click here to read.

I went to the Curzon on Wednesday October 23 and was told by the staff that they are closing next year, probably around Easter time. Evidently attendance has been in decline since Cineworld moved into town.

I suggested they move to the vacated premises in the harbour, but they seemed to think this was a ridiculous idea, since they have no money to do so. It’s a great shame, but unless somebody steps in to rescue them, it’s inevitable.

Furthermore, there was no heating on last week, so with winter fast approaching, if they can’t afford to heat the cinema, I can’t see them lasting.