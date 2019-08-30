Airbourne is a tired show, so it’s time for a change

From: Ian Turner

Prideaux Road

Time for a change!

I agree with Mr Green – Airbourne is a tired show .

It’s also somewhat hypocritical, this council admits there is at the moment a climate emergency and yet you have aircraft in close proximity to the public, some of them children.

Look at the facts , pollutants like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide are realised in the atmosphere from plane exhaust.

It is said that plane exhaust kills more people than plane crashes!

One of the planes on show, the RAF Typhoon, has been used in an illegal war in both Syria and Iraq.

I wonder if everyone who claps realised that this killing machine had killed 2,994 in the Gulf war, many of them innocent civilians , and more than 1 ,019 in Syria, again many were civilian.

The cost is over £30,000, the attendance numbers are down, businesses do not make money, most people drive in and drive out!

Is it time to think of something else?