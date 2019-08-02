Airbourne causes us asthma sufferers breathing difficulties

From: Ellen Dudley

Trinity Trees

Replying to the letter in the Herald on July 26 regarding carbon neutral raised by Mr Mrs Charlwood click here to read:

Myself and other asthma sufferers find Airbourne does actually have an impact on our health with breathing difficulties, we have to use steroids and double the use of our sprays to keep our peak flow to a reasonable level .

The air quality is very poor due to the Airbourne event

If Eastbourne council are going carbon neutral then this should be looked at with full facts given , so we can fully understand the problems faced by people who already have health issues.