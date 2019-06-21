Air pollution: a little more thought from Eastbourne’s motorists could save us all

From: A Richards

Spencer Road

In reply to Ellen Dudley’s article re: asthma and pollution read letter here I am a life-long sufferer, so know the problem.

I do not drive, so use buses frequently. Often as I wait, a bus can wait at the stop for 5-10 minutes with its engine running.

I have to cover my nose and mouth. Why oh why can engines not be switched off?

Also the same at railway crossings, why can cars not turn off their engines too?

A little more thought would save us all, especially children who are on lower more direct contact with the fumes. Please consider the pedestrians.