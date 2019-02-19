A number of garden birds have come our way for care recently

I would like to apologise for not being able to write my column every week. I have not been well and on some occasions this can get in the way of me being able to write and submit this each week.

I’m working on my recovery.

Robin SUS-190219-090726001

We have had a number of garden birds admitted into care recently.

A handsome little robin was admitted after being found grounded in an alleyway.

He was a lot livelier when he arrived at the centre, showing his wings do work although he was still a little dazed.

We hope he won’t need to be with us for too long, before he is given the all clear to return home.

Tree creeper SUS-190219-090736001

We have also had a tree creeper admitted, also stunned and a suspected window strike.

Looking a little disorientated he has been bedded down in our intensive care unit and will be closely monitored.

The tree creeper was followed on by a woodcock also suffering from a window strike, a result of being chased by crows.

He has a small graze to his beak which required surgical glue, but is otherwise quite lively, and giving us hope for a quick turn around.

As from this week we are able to offer a limited return to our 24 hour rescue service.

It has been heartache for us not being able to attend calls when we were most needed.

Unfortunately due to staff levels at the moment we are limited to what we can attend out of hours.

The phones will be on 24/7 and we will offer advice via our text service or call back.

Between 10pm and 9am WRAS will currently will only be dealing with emergency calls regarding foxes and badgers at night and can only attend to genuine emergencies.

We hope to expand this as we train new rescuers.

We would love to be able to deal with every casualty but those attending night calls also work during the day as well and for the quality of care we offer we can’t burn the candle at both ends forever.

Please do call our rescue line and if we cannot help we will be able to at least point you in the right direction.

Between 9am and 10pm, our normal hours we will continue our normal service and will as usual attempt to help as many casualties as we can with the resources we have.

Thank you all for your patience whilst we do our best to return to a full service.