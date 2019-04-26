A lovely day in Eastbourne was ruined by bus timetable and information irritation

From: Anthea Burrell

High Street,

East Hoathly

On Monday (April 22) my husband and I ( 83 and 77) parked the car at Sovereign Harbour and walked into town, a pleasant walk on a lovely day.

In the centre of town we intended to catch a bus back to the harbour to return to the car.

We knew that there were roadworks in Cornfield Road and the bus stop had been moved to the far end.

It was Bank Holiday so we expected a reduced timetable.

However, at the temporary bus stop there was absolutely no information.

There appeared to be timetables posted on the original bus stops but all were fenced off so no possibility of accessing information.

We were not the only irritated people waiting.

I had the bright idea of walking across the road to the Tourist Information. CLOSED!

At 3.30pm on a Bank Holiday when there were hoards of tourists about. Return to the bus stop where a succession of buses to their destination kept arriving. I might add that all of these stopped for several minutes and kept their engines running, belching diesel fumes into the atmosphere and over the waiting queue.

Eventually after a 45 minute wait, a bus that took us to South Harbour finally arrived, not the No 90 we had hoped to get.