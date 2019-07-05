A few months yet before we get bus stopping at Eastbourne’s war memorial roundabout

From: Eleanor Dudley

Trinity Trees

I read with interest Mrs Wilson's letter in the Eastbourne Herald

We have been trying for weeks to get the bus service number 3 back to serving the war memorial bus stop .

We have raised it with councillors and the bus company and the outcome is that the service to this bus stop is temporary halted due to the ongoing roadworks.

Last week it was announced the work was running late so a few months yet before we get this bus service stopping at the war memorial.

The bus passes the stop at the war memorial so it makes no sense at all not to stop and pick passengers up , seeing has it’s the only service that takes you to Meads .

Maybe some of the councillors will explain why the public were not consulted before the service was suspended.