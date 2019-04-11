Opera tenor Anthony Flaum to perform in aid of the Chaseley Trust at Eastbourne College Birley Centre

The Chaseley Trust is holding a fundraising evening presenting English national opera tenor Anthony Flaum.

The concert, taking place at the Birley Centre on April 26 from 7.30pm, is being supported by Eastbourne College’s senior music scholars and the Chaseley Choir.

Tickets are now on sale at £9 and are available from www.wegottickets.com.

The Chaseley Trust is one of the oldest charities in Eastbourne with a 74-year record of providing specialist and rehabilitation care for adults with complex disabilities such as acquired and traumatic brain injury and neurological conditions including multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and Parkinson’s.

Sue Turner, newly appointed chief executive at the Chaseley Trust, said, “I am honoured and excited to be leading the dedicated team at Chaseley and to carry the torch to fulfil Dr Ludwig Guttman’s vision for people affected by sudden and unexpected brain injuries and neurological conditions.”

As a charity, Chaseley relies on the generosity of the local community.

Each year, help is given to more than 100 people and families who are unable to pay the full cost of their care. Annually, support from individuals and charitable organisations of £500,000 is needed to carry out the activities.

Call The Birley Centre on 01323 452255 or The Chaseley Trust on 01323 744200 for more information.