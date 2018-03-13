Opening dates for new Eastbourne Arndale stores revealed

The opening dates for a number of new stores in Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre have been revealed today.

Centre bosses say Next and H&M will open their doors in September.

FatFace will also open in September.

L&G, the centre’s owners, say the fitting out of the new Next store, which will be opposite the railway station, will begin mid to late May.

The fit out of H&M will start at the beginning of June.

The first part of the new mall, the extension running along Terminus Road where the bus precinct used to be, will open at the same time as Next and H&M.

A spokesperson said the remainder of the retail units are due to open by end of November.

The restaurants and cinema are not due to open until a later date.

