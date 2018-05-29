Open-top buses will ‘recreate nostalgia’

An open-top bus route will be returning to Eastbourne this summer.

Visitors and locals alike will be able to sit back and savour the bracing sea views from the open-air top deck of the number 6 bus.

The new route, which starts on May 26, will run every day during the school holidays and at weekends between South Harbour and Holywell.

Passengers will be able to hop on and off at bus stops all along the route which takes in Prince William Parade, Royal Parade, Grand Parade and King Edward’s Parade. It will operate hourly with a single adult fare costing £3 and accompanied children £1 each.

Krystian Kaczala from Stagecoach said, “Open-top buses were a popular part of the summer scene along the south coast, so we’ve decided to recreate a bit of nostalgia and a lot of fun for the summer holiday.”