Open gardens in town

Properties in Eastbourne are taking part in the National Garden Scheme and opening their grounds to the public this weekend in a bid to raise money for charity.

There are two homeowners taking part in Eastbourne. Both will open the gates to their garden on Sunday (June 3).

Frances Hodkinson will open her in garden, Dittons End, in Southfields Road, directly opposite Dittons Road.

It is a well maintained, small town garden. At the back there is a pretty garden (35ft x 20ft) with small lawn area and a patio surrounded by a selection of pots and packed borders with lots of colour.

In the front a compact lawn with colourful borders .

Three doors down the same road is Hardwycke, which is opening on the same day.

There will be a combined admission fee of £5.

Hardwycke, also in Southfields Road is owned by Lois Machin and is a south facing town garden with many usual and unusual plants. Separate vegetable garden with restored 1920s summerhouse. There is also a wide selection of shrubs including many types of clematis. It is an L-shaped garden that has two spaces. Afternoon tea will be served.

Call Lois on 01323 729391 or email loisandpeter@yahoo.co.uk. Frances Hodkinson can be contacted on 01323 647163.

The National Garden Scheme raises money for a group of national charities that includes Macmillan Cancer Support. They have donated nearly £25 million in the last 10 years.