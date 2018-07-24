Open day at Eastbourne Fire Station

Eastbourne Community Fire Station is opening its doors to the local community this weekend.

As one of the busiest stations in East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, this is a chance to meet crews and find out more about their work.

The open day takes place between 11am and 3pm on Saturday (July 28).

The team will be providing lots of opportunity families to be entertained and educated about being safe in the home, on the roads and around water.

There will be live fire cooking safety demonstrations, a unique opportunity to have a firefighter experience and loads of fun activities which supports safety.

Bring the family along to meet the team, learn about their capabilities to protect you but most of all, come and have some fun at the station.

Visitors will also be able to find out more about a new charity challenge being launched.

A team of firefighters from Eastbourne will be paddling 12 miles along the river Arun between Amberley and Littlehampton on August 18.

They are raising funds for The Firefighters Charity and The Mighty Malaya fund (via Tree of Hope Charity).

Malaya is the granddaughter of a serving crew manager at Eastbourne Fire Station.

His friends, colleagues and family of four-year-old Malaya are raising money so she can have an operation to change her life.

Malaya Rose is a singing, smiling, happy and gorgeous little girl who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Malaya’s condition means she has very tight muscles in her legs, arms and through her core. Although she has these problems she lives and maintains a very busy and happy life.

This specialist operation, not available on the NHS, would take away the muscle problems she suffers from.