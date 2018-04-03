Old Town centre is thriving

Old Town’s Community Wise centre now welcomes 1,500 people from all walks of life each week and has been described as ‘a true hub of the community’.

Last week, members of the Historic Old Town Group and representatives from Eastbourne Borough Council gathered for a lunch at the centre. They were invited after helping to fund new chairs for the thriving and busy venue.

The centre in Ocklynge Road, Old Town, caters for people of all ages with a range of groups, clubs and activities each week.

It is the meeting place for NHS mental health services for all ages, three toddler groups, two youth clubs, Cubs and Scouts, Pokemon league, Slimming World, mediation, family group conferences, the village market, poetry club, six art groups, calligraphy classes, dance and exercise clubs and two church congregations. It is also the venue for the 12 step programs for co-dependents anonymous, overeaters anonymous, gamblers anonymous.

Wise Buys also offers people the chance to buy low cost goods because of generous donations from locals.

Ruth Figgest, Community Wise CEO, said, “It is a true hub of the community, at the heart of Old Town and in use seven days a week from 9am to 10.30pm.”