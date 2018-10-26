You can help compile a list of Sussex hedgehog sightings

Sussex people are asked to record their sightings of hedgehogs to help compile a list of where they have been seen.

Hedgehog Street, which is run by wildlife charities the British Hedgehog Preservation Society and People’s Trust for Endangered Species, is collating the sightings to create a ‘heatmap’ showing where in the British Isles they are.

Hedgehog Street has revealed the counties across the British Isles which are recording the most - and least - number of native hedgehog sightings.

The Hedgehog Street team is calling for more people to record their sightings of Britain’s favourite mammal online to ensure the BIG Hedgehog Map reflects the most accurate picture of hedgehogs that have been seen.

Emily Wilson, hedgehog officer for Hedgehog Street, said: “We’re so pleased that people across the country are actively recording sightings of hedgehogs when they see them.

“While the heatmap does not reflect actual hedgehog distribution, the more data we can gather, the better picture we have of where hedgehogs are located across the British Isles, which helps us to protect these beautiful but endangered animals.”

She added: “A lower number or no sightings doesn’t necessarily mean there are less hedgehogs in the given area, but simply that we’re not being told about them. Therefore, we’re asking anyone who sees a hedgehog to record their sightings on the BIG Hedgehog Map - so if you’re lucky enough to spot one, please log your ‘hog!”

As well as logging sightings of hedgehogs, the BIG Hedgehog Map can also record when someone has made a hedgehog hole in or under their garden fence or wall – something Hedgehog Street strongly encourages people to do, as this allows hedgehogs wider access to food, shelter and mates.

To record sightings of hedgehogs, or to map a hedgehog hole, visit: www.bighedgehogmap.org and to register as a Hedgehog Champion or for more information about hedgehogs, visit: www.hedgehogstreet.org.