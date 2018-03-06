Video: A Blind cat, a dog in a wheelchair, and Gok Wan

The winners of FRONTLINE Pet Care’s ‘Real Pet’s’ campaign were given the ultimate VIP treatment; with styling from Gok Wan who was on-set to primp and preen the pampered pooches and mollycoddled moggies at their winners photoshoot.

In a heart-warming set of images, the Fairy-Gok-Mother can be seen styling three cats and three dogs that were chosen from over 8,000 entries across the UK, embodying what it means to be perfectly imperfect.

Gok Wan and Real Pets campaign

Gok Wan has spent his career helping real women to feel fabulous and confident in their own skin and in this new campaign he turned his attention to our four-legged friends, or in one case… two-legged.

Among the stars of the shoot were slick looking Winston, a ginger cat who despite his blindness scrubs up like a supermodel; Yorkshire Terrier and triple-amputee Otto, who was able to work the camera from his wheelchair; and Oni, a Great Dane with missing toes who pulled out the perfect strut on the catwalk.

Gok commented “I’ve spent most of my career celebrating real women, and I had a ball doing the same thing for this gorgeous and loveable bunch. It was heart-warming to go through all the entries and see how many pet owners got behind the campaign to champion their perfectly imperfect companions. It goes to show that there is no such thing as the perfect pet, they’re all stunners in my eyes!” He added.

THE STARS OF THE SHOW

· WINSTON – a blind ginger cat from Newcastle in Staffordshire

· CARLOS – a rescue tabby cat from Woodbridge, Suffolk

· CLAUDE – a cat from Carterton, Oxfordshire who donated blood to save his sisters life after she was hit by a car

· ONI – a rescue Great Dane with missing toes from Redditch, Worcestershire

· OTTO – a triple amputee Yorkshire Terrier Cross from West Molesey, Surrey

· LIBERTY – a Greyhound from Rotherham, South Yorkshire