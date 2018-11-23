These are the creepy crawlies that seek out toasty homes during the winter

Ladybirds and cockroaches are some of the surprising insects people could still expect to find in their Sussex homes throughout the colder months.

Despite being most prevalent throughout spring and summer, research from outdoor specialist BillyOh.com has revealed the bugs that tend to seek shelter.

Earwig

A spokesman said: “All those autumn critters don’t simply disappear or pass away when the temperature drops but rather they hide or hibernate indoors.

“Many bugs prefer cosy carpets to rooms with cold wood or hard floors, but basements, cellars and lofts can also be particularly attractive to small winter creatures thanks to their potential dampness and range of hiding places.

“More windows and doors in a home is another big plus for insects that like the freedom to move around, whilst any standing water may prove a bug magnet.

“Cool but brighter white light, meanwhile, is more likely to attract some of the common winter bugs than warmer but dimmer yellow light.”

Woodlice

Watch out for:

1 - Cockroaches

A classic summer pest, but during the winter cockroaches still want warm environments.

Seal gaps, clear away food waste, mop up any standing water and remove rubbish and clutter, to prevent a potential infestation.

Fleas

2 - Earwigs

Watch out for these nocturnal bugs, which have been known to crawl into human ears! During the day earwigs will seek out damp crevices in UK walls and floors, or debris in cellars and lofts.

3 - Woodlice

The woodlouse loves anywhere that is damp and dark, inside or out, so most houses will be able to provide a range of desirable homes for them – in walls, basements, lofts and any poorly maintained rooms.

See also:

M23 road works - what is a ‘smart motorway’?

County council buys £11m Sussex office building

Help St Catherine’s Hospice by taking a luxury trip on the Orient Express’ sister train

Gatwick Airport hits 46 million passengers milestone

4 - Fleas

Heated homes can provide an attractive breeding environment for fleas, that would otherwise lie dormant, to stay active even through the worst of the winter.

5 - Silverfish

They like to eat paper, wallpaper and any associated glues, gums and pastes in books or walls, as well as some textiles and other insects remains.

Silverfish move like fish, hence the name, and can be particularly fond of scurrying around dark, empty bathrooms that aren’t completely dry.

6 - Winter Moths

Winter moths aremost active from November through to February and will be especially attracted to cool, bright white lights in homes during the night.

7 - Spiders

Spider levels remain high into the start of December, when the cold-blooded creatures need to find a way to stave off the cold – where better than all the little nooks and crannies inside houses.

8 - Ladybirds

Seven-spot ladybirds will start to move into British homes as the temperature drops in November, typically seeking dark, warm spaces to hibernate through winter, though they may also enjoy houseplants.