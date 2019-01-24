St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne wants you to walk over hot coals for them: Are you up for this year’s hottest challenge?

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice Firewalk is being held on March 9 at the hospice on Broadwater Way.

Participants will be invited to face their fears and walk barefoot over three metres of burning-hot coals to raise much-needed funds for hospice care.

Jill Wheatley, whose sister died at St Wilfrid’s in 2014, took part in a previous event.

She said, “I give a regular amount each month in memory of my sister but wanted to do something more.

“I really enjoyed the motivational seminar before the walk - it was very inspiring and really set me up for the walk itself. Once completed, I felt elated and wanted to do it all over again!

“I raised £600 for the hospice through a JustGiving page that I set up.”

Entry is £25 with a minimum sponsorship of £150 per person.

Visit the web page here, call 01323 434241, or email fundraising@stwhospice.org.