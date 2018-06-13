PIC GALLERY: Kapow!

More than 530 hospice supporters assembled in Hampden Park on Saturday (June 9) for the first ever St Wilfrid’s Hospice KAPOW!, a costumed fun run event with a 5km course.

Hundreds of people from ages seven to 87 dressed up as their favourite superheroes to overcome obstacles such as a foam bath, twisty tunnels, giant slide, inflatable poles and more. Alongside these supporters, who were all fundraising for the hospice through sponsorship, were the hospice nurses and volunteers, many of whom took part in the day by running alongside the participants and raising funds themselves for hospice care.

The event was supported by local catering companies providing hot and cold food and drink.

Local dancercise instructor Swoove with Maria’ was also on hand for all 3 warm ups, helping everyone running stay limber for the run. Hospice staff and volunteers who ensured the event ran smoothly from start to finish.

Beth Hillier, who organised the event for the hospice, said, “I thought Saturday was brilliant.

“Not just for our 537 participants, including nearly 20 who signed up on the day, but also for all the volunteers involved.

“Our volunteers and team leaders on the day helped so much and were willing to do whatever was needed on the day. I’m hugely proud of our team and our whole community for making this such a memorable day.

“Many people were running who are going through a difficult time – remembering someone, fundraising with an ill friend or just coping with grief – and we couldn’t do it without them. ”

Photos: Tom Lynn