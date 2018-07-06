Obstacle course at Hankham School fair

The Friends of Hankham School will have a giant inflatable obstacle course at their annual summer fair this Saturday (July 7) from 12noon to 3pm.

The 60ft endurance zone obstacle course promises to be fun for children and grown-ups.

The fair will be on the school field, in Hankham Road.

There will be a barbecue, ice creams, candy floss and popcorn with a wide range of activities including a coconut shy fair games, a bouncy castle, face painting, festival glitter hair and a Pimms tent for the grown-ups.

The raffle prizes include a Sony sound bar, £100 cash and other prizes provided by local organisations and attractions, to include family days out, meals out, cinema tickets, spa treats, vouchers and gifts.

There will also be a summer market.