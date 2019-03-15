Not long until the beautiful bluebell walks in Arlington open for the spring season

Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail is celebrating raising more than £1million for local charities and in 2019 will open for its 47th year from April 11 to May 19.

The public can enjoy seasonal views in one of the UK’s most beautiful bluebell woods, with a cafe and shop offering all day menus and afternoon cream teas. More than 74 charities have benefited over the years.

