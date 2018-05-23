Nominate a charity of the year

Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme is back for the 10th year and the Hampden Park store is calling for causes to nominate themselves to be the supermarket’s next flagship local charity partner.

At the end of May, the store will shortlist three charities to go to customers to vote for. The winning charity will then receive a year of support from the store, which includes fundraising and awareness raising.

Customers can vote between June 11 and June 24 in stores and online.

Last year, Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme raised more than £1.2 million, supporting charities across the UK.

Peter Thomas, store manager at Sainsbury’s Hampden Park, said, “There are so many fantastic charities in the local area which do brilliant work in our community. We’ve had a great year working in partnerships with The Matthew 25 Mission and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support from our customers and colleagues.”

The scheme is open to any UK registered charity.

Nominations close on May 23 and the shortlisted charities will be announced in June.

Collect a form in store or visit www.sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk