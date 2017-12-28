No New Year’s Day refuse collections in Eastbourne

There will be no rubbish collections in Eastbourne on New Year’s Day (Monday).

If your collection is on this day the next rubbish collection is Monday January 8. Recycling and garden waste collections are Monday January 15, says Eastbourne Borough Council.

A spokesman said, “All rubbish and recycling side waste will be collected with your next scheduled collection. You can also take extra rubbish and recycling to the household waste recycling site at St Philip’s Avenue.”

People can recycle real Christmas trees by cutting them up and putting them in the brown bin, or leaving parts of it (less than 120cm or 4 feet tall) next to the brown bin.

Alternatively, people can take it to one of the collection points, below, from January 2 to 27.

Parks:

Princes Park - Wartling Road bring site (adjacent to Test Centre car park).

Archery – Churchdale Road in front of disabled toilet.

Hampden Park – Decoy Drive entrance (on your right before you reach the café).

Gildredge Park – Entrance via the Goffs next to tennis club café.

Car parks:

Atlantic Drive – at sewage works car park off the roundabout.

Fishermans Green.

Treasure Island.

Holly Place (near recycling bring site).

Sevenoaks Road.

College Road tennis centre car park.

Shops and stores:

B&Q Store.

Homebase.

Asda.

Tesco (Lottbridge Drove.)

Kier forecourt, Courtland Road (opposite ESK).

Langney Shopping Centre.