‘No cuts to frontline services’ for Eastbourne in new council budget

There will be no cuts to frontline services in Eastbourne this year, a town councillor says following a full council meeting.

The borough council passed its budget at the meeting last night (February 20), and Councillor Steve Holt says its plans are in “stark contrast to the majority of councils across the country” which are having to make service cuts.

The cabinet member for finance said, “It is thanks to the long term efforts, vision and investment that this Lib Dem council has made which has ensured, unlike other authorities nationally, we have retained our level of frontline services.

“This is despite a continued lack of support from the national government who have now, disappointingly, reduced our revenue support grant funding to zero from £3.5million just a few years ago.”

He said, “I am particularly proud we have retained our community and housing grant funding to existing levels which will ensure that vital community services continue to receive the same amount of support at just over £400,000.

“Where other councils see this as an easy target, we understand the vital role community groups play.

“Across the UK, Councils are starting to realise, in order to protect frontline services, they must take proactive steps.

“Eastbourne has been leading the way and the council’s investments have made a significant contribution to our budgets and, crucially, maintained frontline services to our residents.

“With more of our major investments opening very shortly including the Congress Theatre and Wish Tower Restaurant, this council is leading the way and showing other authorities how a council should be run!”

