NHS event for retired staff

Former NHS staff in Eastbourne with more than 2,000 years of service between them will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS with a display in the Arndale Centre on July 11.

They are all members of the 100-strong Eastbourne branch of the NHS Retirement Fellowship.

The celebrations will have a family theme spanning several generations including Mary Holdcroft and her brother Eddie, who are both in their 90s and worked at the former Dental Practice Board and Jenny Casey, the branch membership secretary, both of whose parents worked in the NHS locally.

The display will include memorabilia from members looking back on their NHS careers. Many of them had their first jobs in other places, like biochemist Jane Dubery, the branch chairman, who was treated in Great Ormond Street Hospital as a child and later had her first job there in the pathology department.

Others spent most of their working lives at Eastbourne DGH, or one of the smaller hospitals that were once in the town.

Jane Dubery said, “We often have members of the same family working in the NHS at the same time or in different generations, so there will be a family connections theme to our display. I recently asked our members how long they worked in the NHS and the average was 23 years.

“That’s a big part of our lives that we have contributed to the service. We hope we can encourage other NHS retirees to join us.”

Call Jane Dubery 726811 or j28d@btinternet.com.