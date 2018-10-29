Next in Eastbourne Arndale extension announces official opening date

The Next in the Eastbourne Arndale extension has announced an official opening date.

Located opposite the station, the women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion shop will open this Wednesday (October 31) at 10am.

The 14,188 square foot store will be the second of the multimillion shopping centre expansion to open, following H&M earlier this month.

Store Manager, Nick Gosset, said, “We are happy and excited to be welcoming Next back into Eastbourne as part of the new Beacon redevelopment.

“We hope that you enjoy our new store and we look forward to seeing you!”

The £85 million extension – to be renamed The Beacon once complete – will bring an additional 22 retail units to Eastbourne plus an eight-screen cinema and restaurants.

Big names which have signed up so far include: Next, H&M, Fat Face, Jack Wills, Costa, Schuh, Flying Tiger, New Look, Nandos, Carluccios, Wagamama, Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, ASK, and Cineworld.