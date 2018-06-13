Newest public defibrillator goes live in Eastbourne

A life-saving campaign to place defibrillators within easy reach of the public across Eastbourne has taken another step forward with its latest installation.

The equipment, now accessible at Upwyke House sheltered housing scheme in Green Street, is easy to use and comes with simple instructions.

It is for anybody to use if they witness somebody having a suspected heart-attack.

There are now eight machines at public sites around Old Town, with others placed at key sites around the town.

More are in the pipeline thanks to the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign, which includes South East Ambulance Service, Eastbourne’s Community First responders, Eastbourne Borough Council, Eastbourne Lions Club, the Eastbourne Herald and electrical contractor GM Monk.

Council leader David Tutt said the scheme was being rolled out at a good pace and was bringing peace of mind to local residents.

He said, “Our health is important, so I am delighted we are bringing these fantastic life-saving machines within easy reach of thousands of Eastbourne residents.

“The defibrillators represent a great partnership approach and I am delighted the council is playing a crucial role.”

Councillor John Ungar, who represents Old Town Ward, said, “It is great to see yet another defibrillator in place in Old Town.

“I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in the installation of this equipment which saves lives.”

The defibrillator was bought through the Old Town ward councillors’ Jonathan Dow, Janet Coles and John Ungar’s devolved budget and the installation was paid for by Eastbourne Homes.

The unveiling of the latest defibrillator was witnessed by Upwyke House resident Albert Knight, 80, and site manager Sonia Finn.

• This comes as The Heart Beat Campaign has launched a competition to get the public involved in the lifesaving project by taking photos with defibrillators around town.

• The best photos will win amazing prizes – including a Grand Afternoon Tea at the Langham and £50 to spend at Prezzo.

• All you have to do is email your snaps to heartbeateastbourne@gmail.com

• Click here for a map of all the public access defibrillators in town.