Newest Guide gang marks an action-packed first year

Members of the town’s newest Guides unit have just celebrated their first birthday.

The 24th Eastbourne Guides started up on January 11 last year with eight girls, and now the group has 25, with more on the waiting list.

Hannah Brooks, the group leader, said, “This year we have done so many things with the girls, including a trip to PGL, a canoeing day at Exceat, a day out at the high-ropes at Branching Out, a Christmas sleepover at Bushy Wood Activity Centre, an amazing trip to Wembley SSE Arena to the GirlGuiding ‘Big Gig’ to see acts including Pixie Lott and Louisa Johnson, as well as our weekly meetings where the girls have completed their First Aid badge learning to be life-savers, doing DIY and lots of other fun activities to develop their independence and confidence.

“We are really proud of what we have achieved in such a relatively short time, and are looking forward to continuing with our successes and achievements.

“GirlGuiding UK is such an amazing organisation that offers girls aged five and up the chance to develop all sorts of skills, make friends and have fun! This wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers who are committed to providing such great opportunities for these girls.”

• For more information about the 24th Eastbourne Guides, send an email to 24theastbourneguides@gmail.com