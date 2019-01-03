New Year stocktake starts at Drusillas Park

Zookeepers at Drusillas Park, near Alfriston, have started the attraction's New Year stocktake.

The annual animal count, completed to comply with zoo legislation, is one of the biggest jobs in the zoo calendar and can take several days.

Business manager Sue Woodgate with the penguins at Drusillas Park

Animal manager of the Alfriston Road zoo Mark Kenward is overseeing the job this year, which started yesterday (Wednesday, January 2).

He said: “Of course we know what animals we have at the park but the annual stocktake is a chance for us to ensure that all our records are spot on.

“There’s a lot to do and it can be very time consuming but I really enjoy doing it.

"It makes a nice change to my usual activities at the park and is a great opportunity to visit each and every animal in the zoo.”

Drusillas Park has 1,000 animals with more than 120 different species. In 2018 it welcomed several new additions, including four meerkats and five humboldt penguins.