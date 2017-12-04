New venue to open in Grove Road

A bid for a premises licence to sell alcohol at a new venue in Grove Road has been submitted to Eastbourne council.

Erina Howard-Graham is behind an application for the premises known as Skylark at 52 Grove Road.

Skylark is set to open in the building, which was formerly Miss Walls Back Garden.

The bid is to sell alcohol from 9am-11pm Monday to Sunday.

A decision will be made by Eastbourne councillors after consultation closes.