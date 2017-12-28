New team formed to tackle Eastbourne youth crime

A new team has been formed in response to an increase in anti-social behaviour.

PCs Rachel Bourne, Cathy Codling and Lee Willsher have been given the task to tackle criminal damage to properties and buses in Shinewater, Eastbourne.

A Sussex Police spokesman said, “They have identified around 20 young people, of both sexes, aged 10 to 17, who have been regularly indulging in vandalism and other anti-social behaviour.

“Closed circuit television images and local enquiries are enabling the officers to channel their efforts more effectively.”

They have set about contacting the children’s parents and, with their sons and daughters present, creating acceptable behaviour contracts (ABCs) to help control the youngsters’ conduct.

PC Bourne said: “We’ve linked in with schools and other agencies in the area to underline these measures and enable intervention from the youth offending team in providing diversionary schemes aimed at weaning children away from crime before it becomes a significant problem.

“We are effectively gatekeepers for the various resources available, able to signpost other officers towards what can be accessed to address specific issues involving young people.”

PC Bourne said it was hoped to turn round rates of offending and build more positive relationships within the community.

She added, “We’re now much more than schools liaison officers and spend a bigger percentage of our time working with young people in the wider community.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour is asked to report details online or phone 101.